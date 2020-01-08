Ian Botham Image Credit: Agencies

Cape Town: Former England cricketer Ian Botham has come out as the latest among illustrious former cricketers who believe the International Cricket Council (ICC) must not tinker with the traditional five-day Test format and leave "the flagship of cricket alone."

On Tuesday, England registered a thrilling 189-run win over South Africa on the final day of the second Test at Newlands. It was because of some quality and all-round bowling effort by the visitors which helped England to gun down the hosts, who were chasing a 438-run target, at 248 runs.

"Well played England...Such a good idea to end 5-day test cricket....full house watching cricket at its best!!! Leave the flagship of cricket alone it's a real test of character, skill, guts, stamina & ability...it's real cricket for real players!!! Leave it alone," Botham tweeted after England's series-leveling victory.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was adjudged the Player of the Match at Newlands, called for five-day Test cricket to "always be around".

"We will all remember this for a long time and I'm sure South Africa will remember it for a long time. It will go down as one of the greats," Stokes said.

"(This is) why five-day cricket should always be around. It's the best format of the game and it makes cricket and games like these just unforgettable."

There is a raging debate underway over the idea of four-day Tests - which has been floated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the 2023-2031 cycle. Many former and current cricketers have opposed ICC's proposal, with some even terming the idea of four-day Tests as "ridiculous".