Dubai: Ocean Fair emerged as the champions of the 19th City Diamond 7-A-side Cricket Cup, a tournament held to celebrate the 48th UAE National Day at the Ocean Fair Cricket Ground in Dubai Investment Park, by beating Paktoon United by two wickets.
This tournament, which has always produced nail-biting finishes, once again lived up to its tradition with Ocean Fair needing five runs to win off the last ball and their batsman Basit Ali hitting a six to win the final.
Ocean Fair had reached the final beating Anchor Marine by 32 runs in the first semi-final while in the second semi-final Paktoon United defeated Golden Tower by 16 runs. The man of the tournament award was won by Rizwan Ahmad of Paktoon United while Haider Ali of Paktoon won the best bowler award. Sandeep Sandy of Golden Tower is the best batsman. Deepak Arora of City Diamond gave away the prizes.