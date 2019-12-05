Winner and individual prize winners at the 19th City Diamond Cricket Cup held to celebrate the 48th UAE National Day. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Ocean Fair emerged as the champions of the 19th City Diamond 7-A-side Cricket Cup, a tournament held to celebrate the 48th UAE National Day at the Ocean Fair Cricket Ground in Dubai Investment Park, by beating Paktoon United by two wickets.

This tournament, which has always produced nail-biting finishes, once again lived up to its tradition with Ocean Fair needing five runs to win off the last ball and their batsman Basit Ali hitting a six to win the final.