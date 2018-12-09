Test cricket needs a player who can grind. Pujara is not flamboyant, and he is not meant to be so too. A Test team needs batsmen who can stay at the wicket and get runs, especially if wickets fall quickly. Little wonder that he is often compared to Rahul Dravid who could do the same and was responsible for India doing well in Test matches. It is also ironic that Pujara too reached his 5000-Test run mark like Dravid in exactly 108 innings