Dubai: Kerala Overseas Cricketers (KOC) made up of Kerala state cricketers living in different parts of the world will play in the sixth edition of the Friendship Cup to be held at the Rajagiri College ground in Kochi on December 1 and 2. They will play against Kerala Veteran Cricketers.
The team jersey for the sixth edition was launched at the Flora Inn’s Ghee Rice Resturant through a colourful function.
KOC have 25 former Kerala State Cricketers as its group members who have represented the Kerala state in Ranji Trophy as well as junior state level.
The team is being sponsored by Ghee Rice Restaurant, Dadabhai Travels, Byju’s, Blue Ocean Academy, Cooling Tower Technology and Energizer.
This team will provide supporting hand to young Kerala Cricketers for their development and growth through meaningful cooperation through Kerala Cricket Association.
KOC was evolved in 2013 with an objective of bringing all former Kerala state cricketers under one umbrella to revive and strengthen their camaraderie.
Through a grand celebration function to be held on December 1 at Kochi, KOC will honour former Kerala cricketers K. Jayaram, TC Sudheesh and RKV Gopakumar (All former Ranji Trophy Players from the 1980s).
KOC team: Hanees Babu (Captain), PG Sundar, S. Santhosh, Fida Asghar, Ali. C. C. O, Prajeeth P, Rejee Mohan, Shajil Balan, Naufal Pilakkandy, Manoj Arthnat, Vinod Nair, Hareesh M Haridas, Shibith Padikkal, Balaji Narayanan, Shibu Nair, Biju Thomas, Ananda Raman, Satya Menon, Nitin Menon, Anand Ramaswamy, Vinan Nair and Sasikanth Sathyaseelan.