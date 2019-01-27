So steep was West Indies’s fall from grace that their players have often been ridiculed and fans have snubbed them by refusing to go watch the team in action. It was during such a time that Jason Holder was appointed captain by the selection panel, headed by their former World Cup-winning captain Clive Lloyd. Holder was just 23 years old when he took charge of a team with no star players. He was not bothered about criticism on whether he was worthy to lead the team and went about doing his job to win the hearts of everyone.