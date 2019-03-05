Dubai: Jumeirah Mammoths defeated Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Mammoths by four wickets in the final of the seventh Dubai Cricket Council’s League of Mammoths tournament at the Sevens ground.

NAS posted 187-9 in 25 overs through Jawed Siddique — who top scored with 68 runs — and player of the tournament Lucky Abbas’s 41. Sunil Gagwani, CTK Mashood and Shiva Pagarani took two wickets each.

Jumeirah reached the target in 23.4 overs through man of the match Janaka Chaturange’s unbeaten 54, backed by best batsman of the tournament Sujit Salian (39). Rajesh Thadani of Jumeirah was adjudged the best batsman. CTK Nasir of Nucaf Tellicherry gave away the trophies.