Exciting finish to the 10th edition of League of Mammoths final

Jumeirah Mammoths celebrate their win over Zabeel Mammoths. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Jumeirah Mammoths made Zabeel Mammoths realise the importance of 10 runs in the 10th edition of the Dubai Cricket Council’s League of Mammoths final.

Riding on fine batting performances from Shibith Padikkal (45), Shiva Pagarani (32), Nithin Bharathan (27) and Sandeep Raina (32), Jumeirah posted 182 in 24.5 overs and restricted Zabeel to 172 in 24.2 overs.

A fighting knock from Siddhanth Raina (62) and Navin Oliveira’s 30 runs went in vain.

Zabeel’s Hirantha Don had produced a spell of 3-46 but that also came to nothing.