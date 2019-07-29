Australian legend feels he could be a handful with the Duke ball in English conditions

England's James Anderson Image Credit: AP

London: Australia great Glenn McGrath believes the form of England spearhead James Anderson could determine the course of the Ashes.

Australia hold the urn but head into Thursday’s opening Test at Edgbaston looking for their first series win in England since 2001.

Anderson, 37 on Tuesday, has been battling to overcome a calf injury but McGrath believes he could have a huge impact on the five-Test series if he stays fit.

“On home soil with the Dukes ball, he’s the best in the world bowling in those conditions,” McGrath told the Sun in an interview.

“He is a big player and if he has a big series for England, Australia will find it tough. If Australia bat well and can get on top of him, that’ll make a massive impact on their chances.”

The 49-year-old McGrath, working with online trading broker ThinkMarkets to encourage more young people to get into sport, added: “But Jimmy is on his way to 600 Test wickets, which is absolutely incredible.”

Anderson is now just 25 wickets shy of becoming the first fast bowler to take 600 in Tests, having surpassed former paceman McGrath’s haul of 563 against India last September.

“Jimmy’s got the record now and it won’t be beaten,” said McGrath. “For a fast bowler to beat whatever record he sets, they are going to have to play 150 Tests-plus.”

This season’s Ashes is being played with last year’s Dukes ball, which has a bigger seam than the one now in use for the 2019 English domestic season.

While that should benefit both Anderson and new-ball partner Stuart Broad, six-time Ashes winner McGrath thinks the 2018 Dukes will aid Australia’s attack as well.

“Pat Cummins will bowl really well with it and if Mitchell Starc is swinging that new ball 150 kilometres (93 miles) per-hour-plus and bowling attacking lengths, he’s a handful for anyone,” he said.