Islamabad: Batting legend Javed Miandad, reacting to the three-year ban imposed on Umar Akmal for violating the match-fixing code, said he had earlier warned the Lahore-born cricketer to mend his ways, but he paid no heed to his advice.

“Umar is a very talented cricketer and Allah gave him everything. I warned Umar earlier but he did not mend his ways and now he’s banned for three years. I sensed this thing before,” he said on his YouTube channel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday banned Umar Akmal from all forms of cricket for not reporting a match-fixing offer, a crime under the board’s anti-corruption code.

“Why didn’t you [Umar] report it before. If you had reported such incident before then the result might have been different,” he said.