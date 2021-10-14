Dubai: Shane Watson, one of the finest Australian allrounders who has respresented the country in all three formats, had also left a lasting impression in Indian Premier League (IPL) and franchise cricket.
In a wide-ranging interview, he opened up to me on how grateful he was to Chennai Super Kings for giving him an opportunity to show he still had enough left in the tank as a cricketer. 'Watto' was quick to repay the faith with a blazing century for CSK in the 2018 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad which handed them their third title.
It was his third franchise in IPL after Rajasthan Royals, with whom he had won the 2008 title and Royal Challengers Bangalore - but Watson can't stop praising them. Praising the management who were so supportive of their players as well as the privilege of playing under MS Dhoni, Watson said he was extremely happy at the manner CSK bounced back this season after failing to qualify last year.
''A final is a final and anything may happen there, but I am extremely happy to see MS leading his team to another final,'' Watson added.