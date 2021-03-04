Kolkata: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the talismanic captain of three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, reached Chennai to kick-start their preparations for IPL 2021 this year. After a rather dismal season in the UAE last year, the yellow shirts are expected to get down to business from next week itself, though the Indian cricket board is yet to formally announce the dates.
Ambati Rayudu, another senior member of the team, has already reported in Chennai while Suresh Raina is expected to join soon. The CSK camp will run with Indian players for now with the rest of the team members expected to join after the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The upcoming season of IPL is expected to start from the second week of April across selected venues in India.