Dubai: The final countdown for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set for an exciting start in the UAE on September 19, has begun in earnest with several team holding intra-squad practice matches.
Delhi Capitals, who will be looking to break their jinx in the Twenty20 tournament which they have yet to win, travelled to the Dubai Sevens where they held an all-action match at the Sir Maurice Flanagan Oval, which is named after the late British businessman, the founding CEO of Emirates Airline and the executive vice-chairman of The Emirates Group.
A video posted on the Delhi Capitals official website captures the game in progress and also includes a post-match interview with all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin who said: “Its very exciting to be out of the (bio) bubble everything is done and dusted, the tests come out well everybody OK.
SEE MORE
“After six months of not playing any cricket all of a sudden you come out and do it. It’s a wonderful feeling that one needs to go into.
“Despite the quarantine for six days the guys came out in high spirits. I’m really looking forward to contributing to the squad when the tournament starts in a few days.”
Delhi Capitals play their first match, which starts at 6pm at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai Sports City, against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, September 20.