The Mumbai Indians pipped the Royal Challengers in the race to the IPL playoffs. But can make the final and win a sixth crown? The answer is yes. They have a wealth of experience in Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.
“What they have done or not done will count for nothing. They know that everything will be forgotten if they score in the big game like the playoffs. So I will bank on Ishan Kishan and Rohit to score runs and give good starts to Mumbai Indians,” UAE opener Chirag Suri says.
Champion sides
Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have good combinations. But time and again they falter, while Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have repeatedly shown why they are champion sides.
The main reasons are captaincy and team management. The interference is limited, and the coach and the skipper know exactly what to do. That freedom might be missing in some teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram said he didn’t get the players he wanted, reiterating what David Warner had said a few years ago.
Suryakumar the best
So who is the best Twenty20 player in India? Sri Lankan great Chaminda Vaas, who played with Rohit Sharma during the title-winning spell for Deccan Chargers, feels Kohli has many more playing years left in him. But he says Suryakumar Yadav is the best. Watch the video for more on the Indian Premier League Season 16 . The guests today are former Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Chaminda Vaas, UAE opener Chirag Suri and cricket enthusiast Sai Prasad.