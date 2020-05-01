David Warner practises Bollywood dance moves with his daughter Indi. Image Credit: Instagram

Dubai: Brett Lee, the former Australian speedster, may have been one of the earliest overseas cricketers to warm up to Bollywood culture (he had done a music video with Asha Bhosle) - but the bug seems have to have caught on bigtime now.

Australia’s dashing batsman David Warner, whose shaking a leg with his daughter with Bollywood track ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ had earlier gone viral, released another Tik Tok video on Thursday. After making his account on Tik Tok in April, the left-hander had been putting out some hilarious dance videos along with his wife Candice and daughter Indi.

“Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone,” he had captioned the Instagram post. The latest Tik Tok video shows him and his wife dancing on a popular song ‘Butta Bomma’. The couple can be seen swaying to the hook steps of the song performed by Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in Telegu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

“It’s tiktok time buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol Candice Warner,” the Australian opener captioned the video on Instagram.