Dubai: It was quite a surprise for the Rajasthan Royals team members on Wednesday morning when they were handed the brand new jerseys for the IPL 2020 season in a spectacular fashion.
Dani Roman, the Red Bull skydiving and Wingsuit athlete, jumped out of a plane, several thousand feet above the Palm Islands, carrying with him a Rajasthan Royals bag. Flying over the awestruck players as he left a strew of smoke through the air, he parachuted onto the beach and dropped off a bagful of Rajasthan Royals 2020 jerseys for the players to grab them later.
The trio of David Miller, Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag were excited by the thrilling official launch of their IPL 2020 jersey. Parag said: “I am aware of how Red Bull is about extreme sports and adventures so I was excited and expecting something crazy to happen today. Skydiving is something on my bucket list and seeing someone come down from the sky today and land with our jerseys was amazing.”
“Our mornings are generally very quiet but today it turned around totally with us being asked to head to the beach for a surprise. It was such a great view to see someone jumping off a plane and land to deliver our jerseys for the season. I have myself experienced skydiving in Dubai a couple of years back, and brought back a lot of memories,” added South African Miller.