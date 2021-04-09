We have had Peter and Shaun Pollock, Vijay and Sanjay Manjrekar, Walter and Richard Hadlee, Geoff and Mitchell Marsh, and most recently Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar.
Now meet cricket's newest father-and-son combo who are ready to knock it out of the park as Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group and 'Mr Cricket UAE', and his son Sahil get ready to go head-to-head over the next two months of Indian Premier League action for Gulf News.
Like any parent and child, their opinons differ wildly - and with this pair you will see the fur fly for the duration of the IPL, which starts on Friday in Chennai, when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Videos, columnists, analyses and - of course - live commentary, Gulf News will will have you covered. Don't miss a minute...