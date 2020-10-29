Dubai: A video of Royal Challengers Bangalore and India skipper Virat Kohli signalling to his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands to ask if she has eaten is getting thumbs up across the internet.
In the video, Kohli is seen gesturing from the field towards his pregnant wife. The actress replies by giving a thumbs-up sign from the stand. The two are also seen having a chat through gestures.
Anushka was spotted wearing a red dress during the match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai for the Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Anushka is spending time with Kohli in the UAE, where the latest edition of IPL is being held.
Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: “And then, we were three!”
The couple married in December 2017 in Italy.