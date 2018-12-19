Rajeev Shukla, Chairman of IPL, said the Indian cricket board are waiting for the announcement of the dates of parliamentary selections in the country next year to finalise the venue. Speaking to Gulf News over phone, Shukla said: “The advantage this time is there is no need to do any feasibility study about either the UAE or South Africa, as both countries have hosted the event before. We are just waiting for the date of the elections and take a call accordingly after discussion with all the stakeholders, including the government.”