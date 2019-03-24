Raina is followed by India skipper Virat Kohli, who has 4,954 runs from 164 games

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina plays a shot during the first match of the Indian Premier League 2019 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at MAC Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

Chennai: Suresh Raina added another feather to his illustrious cap, here on Saturday, as the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batsman became the first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to amass 5,000 runs.

During the ongoing IPL 2019 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Raina, a vital cog in the Chennai's armory, achieved the rare feat as soon as he touched the individual score of 15.

The Uttar Pardesh cricketer also has 35 fifties in the league beside a century, averaging 34.27.

Raina is followed by India skipper Virat Kohli, who has 4,954 runs from 164 games, containing four hundreds and 34 fifties.