New Delhi: Two of the most prolific batters in Indian cricket in the last decade Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were up against each other on Tuesday.
But both iconic batters are going through contrasting journeys in the ongoing competition. Rohit has been struggling for runs this season but Virat is in brilliant form and scoring runs prolifically.
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons Rohit’s problem isn’t technical and a lot mental.
Kohli's consistency
Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Sehwag said: “Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block. There’s no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches.”
Former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir has lauded Kohli for consistently scoring runs and termed it a result of his hard work and dedication.
Take a leaf out of Gaikwad
“Virat Kohli has always had the urge to score runs. You can score maximum runs in one season, two or three seasons, but if you are successful in doing this for 15 consecutive seasons, then it can be attributed to the result of your hard work and dedication. What Virat has done in the last 15 years is really commendable.”
Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch claimed Mumbai Indians’ opening batters look confused and that they need to learn from the way CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.
“MI’s opening combination looks confused they are taking a lot of risk. They were looking to hit all the balls. They should learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he remains so calm in the middle and hits the loose balls.”