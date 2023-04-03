Sensational rise

Since his impressive performance in the Australia 2020/21 Test series, Mohammed Siraj has experienced a sensational rise, he also reached the top of the ODI bowlers’ rankings before the Australia series earlier this year.

Speaking on the latest episode of RCB podcast, Siraj said: “It is easy to write abuses. But you don’t know anything about his struggle. How can you abuse someone then? Those messages kill your motivation. A guy is getting abused for no reason at all. Why? What’s next?”

Treating with respect

“One day they call you the future of India, the next day they claim you are nothing and should drive an auto. I don’t understand this,” Siraj shared his experience with online trolling.

The fast bowler believes that facing challenges and setbacks is a normal part of life for everyone, and as human beings, the best thing we can do is treat each other with respect.

Plenty of struggle

“When you perform well, people start praising you so much, You are such a good bowler, next level. When I was retained, it was called as best retention. Now they question why I was retained? There was no need for you to be retained. You aren’t good enough to play cricket,” Siraj said.