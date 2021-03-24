Kolkata: A few Indian members of the Delhi Capitals squad, which included Indian internationals Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra and allrounder Lalit Yadav, have started reporting at their team hotel in Mumbai. The players will be in quarantine until March 30, during which they will tested three times before they enter the team bubble.
The Delhi franchise, runners-up of last edition in the UAE, have announced that Shreyas Iyer will continue to be their captain while they would be picking on the experience of Steve Smith, a former IPL captain, as part of the team’s collective leadership.
Meanwhile, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued by the BCCI for the teams, the team’s players involved in the ongoing India-England series (Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant) will be allowed to join the team bubble directly as a case of ‘Bubble-to-Bubble’ transfer.
The IPL 2021 will be held across six venues in India from April 9 to May 30. Delhi will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10.