League (CPL), took a major step in making their mark in the untapped market of the US with an eye of projecting themselves as a global T20 brand. They have collaborated with Major League Cricket (MLC) and the city if Irvine to develop a world class cricket stadium in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Making the announcement, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owners of the Knight Riders Group said: “Our investment in MLC in America is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas.’’

“MLC is committed to building outstanding infrastructure for cricket in key markets accessible to legions of cricket-loving fans. We’re grateful to the City of Irvine for agreeing to explore this development in the heart of Orange County,” said Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, said Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, Co-Founders, Major League Cricket.

“Great Park’s position as a hub for community recreation and its array of first-class sports facilities makes it an ideal location for the potential addition of a venue serving the local cricket-loving community and the broader Greater Los Angeles region with major international cricket events set to take place there.”

Collaboration in 2020

The Knight Riders Group, incidentally, came on board with MLC in December, 2020 to work as a consultant to launch a franchise-led T20 tournament, where the Knight Riders Group will also have a team - making it the third team under their umbrella. KKR are two-time champions of IPL (2012, 2014) while TKR have won the Caribbean Premier League four times in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

The stadium plans include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, field lighting and an international pitch to meet International CricketCouncil (ICC) requirements to allow the venue to host international cricket. USA Cricket is expected to bid for future men and women’s World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup already set to be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.