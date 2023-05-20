Dharamshala: Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter Jos Buttler registered an unwanted batting record on Friday, becoming a player with the most ducks in a single season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The batter registered this record during the match against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.
In the match, he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for a three-ball duck. This is his fifth duck in this season.
There are some batters who have scored four ducks in a single IPL season: Herchelle Gibbs (Deccan Chargers, 2009), Mithun Manhas (Pune Warriors India, 2011), Manish Pandey (Pune Warriors India, 2012), Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals, 2020), Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021) and Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2021).
In the ongoing season, Buttler has scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 139.00, with a total of four half-centuries. His best score this season is 95.
Buttler has faced problems scoring during run chases this year, having scores of 19,0,40,0,0,0 and 0 to his name while chasing. This is a total of 59 runs in seven innings.
This all comes after a dream season in 2022, in which he scored 863 runs in 17 matches with four centuries and four fifties at an average of above 57.
Angry fans
The English white-ball captain is now facing the heat from netizens.
"ORANGE CAP IN IPL 2022 AND 5 DUCKS IN IPL 2023..I repeat 5 Ducks in IPL 2023 for Jos Buttler. Your apology should be as louder as your disrespect was!" wrote one on Twitter.
Another wrote: "Horrible season for Jos Buttler. RR should trade him with CSK and take Ben Stokes. Enough is enough."