Royal Challengers Bangalore reached Dubai on Friday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, slated to begin on September 19. The team will head straight to isolation at their hotel before beginning a three-week training camp in the UAE from August 29.
Image Credit: Antonin K Kallouche/Gulf News
In RCB statement read: “RCB team will start a 3-week camp with Indian and International Players in collaboration with Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson, and Head Coach, Simon Katich from August 29 onwards.” Initially scheduled to start in March, the 2020 edition of the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.
Before getting together for the flight, RCB players have been training together virtually, following a “world-class fitness regime” and they feel “completely ready” for the tournament. “In an environment where fitness facilities have not been easily accessible, since the season announcement, RCB management has worked with the coaches to map the players based on fitness needs and divided them into groups,” the statement read.
Virat Kohli and his teammates will be undergoing six-day isolation and three COVID-19 testings before entering a bio bubble. “From a safety perspective, the RCB team has put together very stringent guidelines which are in adherence to the health and safety protocols issued by BCCI," RCB said.
RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said: “RCB’s biggest strength lies in the love and support the team gets from their fans, and this is going to be a very different season where there will be no crowds cheering in the stadiums and no fans crowding the streets chanting their wishes.”
But the team certainly had an air of confidence as they gave the thumbs up onboard their flight and marched like men on a mission in Dubai, given they have never won the tournament.
Image Credit: RCB Twitter