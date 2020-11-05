Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and ushered in his special day in a special way. On Wednesday, the cricketer cut a cake as a number of fellow players cheered him on in Dubai, exchanging cake and hugs with his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.
The couple – fondly known as ‘Viruska’ by fans – are enjoying their time in the UAE; they are in the country for the ongoing IPL.
Of late, the parents-to-be have been posting photos on social media of themselves in Dubai, including one of the two of them swimming at sunset.