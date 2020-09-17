KL Rahul launches his clothing range KLR Edit Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: India cricketer KL Rahul, who is currently with Kings XI Punjab in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League kas launched his latest collection ‘KLR Edit’ under his brand Gully Live Fest, which is a Mumbai-based street wear clothing brand.

Sharing a series of posts on social media, Rahul wrote: “The past few months have been different in so many ways for us all. Life without cricket was hard, but time away from the sport I love had me exploring my interests outside of it.”

I’ve always been interested in fashion, and the luxury of time has allowed me to create something I’ve wanted to do for a really long time. Gully Gang, you guys have been growing with me for the past few years, and I can’t wait to share this with you. Presenting, the KL edit, by Gully Live Fest. Designed by me, specifically for you (and me). Stay tuned for more in the coming days”.

Talking about his new collection, the 28-year-old said: “Fashion is an important part of my life. Clothes define our personality but I also believe that comfort should be our first priority. So for the KLR edit, I have designed clothes that are comfortable, sporty and stylish. It is a collection that is very close to my heart.”