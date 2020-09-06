A member of the Delhi Capitals team staff has returned a positive COVID-19 test, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise has said.
The Capitals said the assistant physiotherapist returned two negative tests in the UAE before the third test was positive.
“He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise,” the statement said. “He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise’s medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery.”
Thirteen Chennai Super Kings team members, including two players, tested positive last week, leading to an extended quarantine period for MS Dhoni’s side.