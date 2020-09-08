Dubai: It would appear that Shreyas Iyer, skipper of the Delhi Cpitals squad, has it in him to make it into the Indian Super League (ISL), India’s professional football league as well.
The right-handed batsman, who took charge of the Capitals midway in 2018 after Gautam Gambhir relinquished charge, is well known for his inherent skills with football and is frequently seeing performing keep-ups during breaks in training.
The man of many skills was featured in a video posted by DC’s social media team on the twitter account where he was seen juggling a football at the ICC Cricket Acadeby grounds in Dubai using his feet, lower legs and knees for a long period without allowing the ball to hit the ground.
“We can’t get enough of @shreyasiyer15 showing off his football skills,” the Delhi Capitals tweeted late on Monday.
Delhi will be hoping that he can also bring his batting skills to the fore when the 13th edition of the IPL kicks-off in the UAE on September 19, and help the team secure a much sought-after trophy.
Iyer was one of the key performers of the team last season - scoring 463 runs in 16 matches with an impressive strike rate of 119.94.