Dubai: Breaking news! New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has joined the Mumbai Indians training camp in Abu Dhabi and wasted no time to make known his intentions when he sent down a scorcher to break a stump into two.
A video posted on the Mumbai Indians Twitter account, shows the left-arm fast-bowler uprooting the top half part of the middle stumps and sending it catapulting into the air.
It may have been only his first training session with the four-time T20 IPL champions but Boult’s speed and accuracy was something to get excited about in a game that is normally dominated by the batsmen.
Coach Mahela Jayawardene was certainly impressed as the team will need some fireworks from Boult after key striker bowler Lasith Malinga chose to skip the tournament,
Boult will form a potent two-pronged attack with Indian Jasprit Bumrah when the Indian Premier League kicks off in the UAE on September 19, the day on which the defending champions Mumbai start their title defence against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi.