India's rising star Shubman Gill expressed his delight after being announced as the captain of the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 17th season.

After the former GT skipper went back to his beloved Mumbai Indian earlier on Monday, the 'Little Prince' of Ahmedabad was handed the captaincy duties. Gill stated that he was proud to assume the role and thanked the franchise for putting their trust in him.

"I am proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and I cannot thank the franchise enough for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. Let's make it memorable! To all the fans... #AavaDe," Gill wrote on X.

Gill has amassed 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner.

The opener was instrumental in GT's sensation run since its debut in the IPL. Last season, he smoked 129 runs in 60 balls against Mumbai Indians, the highest by a batter in the IPL playoffs."I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket," Gill said in the announcement.

After winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their debut season in 2022, GT reached the finals in the next season, losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gill also hammered three centuries in the last IPL. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli (2016) and Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (2022) had more in a single IPL season, scoring four each.