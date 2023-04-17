Bengaluru: Vyshak Vijaykumar ripped apart opponent’s batting line up to take three wickets on debut. However, not many people know that it was Mohammed Siraj’s advice that bolstered young Vyshak as he got ready to bowl in front of the 40,000 RCB fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the very first IPL match of his career.

He revealed how experienced campaigner Siraj’s word of advice helped him to control his nerves as he got going in one of the most important matches of his career.

“It feels really good talking to Mohammed Siraj. He is an amazing bowler and has been doing well for RCB for quite a long time. Siraj gave me a little advice and told me there will be nerves but don’t worry about it and just believe in yourself. Keep doing what you have been doing all this time and try to enjoy yourself,” Vyshak revealed.

The debut was extra special for the fast bowler as his parents were also present to witness their son’s first-ever IPL match, that the Karnataka lad played.

“I am very happy that Vyshak got the crucial wickets in the match. I really enjoyed the match and his bowling in particular because he bowled with good line and length. He put the ball in the right areas and the variations were very good, so I am very proud of his performance,” commented Vyshak’s parents.

Vyshak caught the attention of RCB, while the team’s hinterland scouting system watched his performance and he was given a chance to join the team as a net bowler.

His bowling impressed Head Coach Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operation and the Karnataka boy was handed over his maiden opportunity to represent RCB.

“We were very surprised when he called us and said team management had called him for a meeting and he hoped that they will give him a chance to play in the team. We were very surprised because he is a fan of RCB and is really proud to be a part of the team. We are feeling really great that he made his dreams come true,” revealed the parents.

Vyshak, who came into the team as a replacement for batter Rajat Patidar also echoed his parents’ sentiments and stated that he is feeling at top of the world after the magnificent performance in his first IPL match.

Dream debut

“As a Banglore guy, it’s a dream to be playing for RCB and I am lucky enough to be a part of it and play the game. I was nervous for the first couple of balls but after a few overs, I felt like I deserve to be here. I feel like I am on top of the world at the moment,” commented Vyshak after his dream debut.

Vyshak held his nerves to the ball with the right line and length during the match but it was difficult for him to contain his excitement when he was invited for a meeting with Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson, a day before the match.