Shahrukh Khan’s all-around performance for the Punjab Kings wasn’t forgotten, as Anil Kumble complimented the fielding exploits from Khan in the win.

“I think Punjab was very impressive on the field. The ground fielding was good but the catching was brilliant, especially from Shahrukh Khan in the deep, it’s not easy because you’re not only looking to get under the ball but also worried about the line there. It was brilliant from Shahrukh Khan,” Kumble told JioCinema.

Kumble, who was previously a part of Punjab Kings himself went on to heap more praise onto Khan for his performances, “He is a finisher. That is what he does for Tamil Nadu in the games he’s played for them and it was really nice to see him finish things off. In the previous game as well, he had a cameo right at the end. But this one was under pressure. They had to get almost 10 runs an over in the last two overs, with Harpreet Brar on the other end and Skiander Raza got out in the previous over. That was a well-made 23 to finish things off for Punjab. This will give him a lot of confidence going into the latter half of the tournament.”

The Kings saw Sikander Raza put up a crucial shift with the bat to chase the target down successfully, leading to Parthiv Patel praising him for leading Punjab to the win.