Dubai: The Rajasthan Royals will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in their second home game of the Indian Premier League 2023 season at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tomorrow.
Chennai started the season with two wins in three matches, including a victory against their rivals Mumbai Indians on the road. On the other hand, Rajasthan have been playing exceptional cricket, winning against both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals by big margins. Tomorrow’s match promises to be a fierce contest between two in-form teams.
Key men on form
Rajasthan have won four out of five matches against Chennai however in the current IPL season, both teams have been well-balanced in their batting and bowling departments, with their key players performing consistently. T
In their last game, Chennai beat Mumbai by seven wickets with Ravindra Jadeja shining with the ball, while Ajinkya Rahane made his Chennai debut and scored 61 runs off just 27 deliveries.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan batters delivered another masterclass against Delhi with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler scoring half-centuries each. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal each picked up three wickets.
Balanced pitch
Although the surface at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium is believed to be slow and sluggish, the first game between Chennai and Lucknow saw a total of 422 runs scored, proving otherwise. The pitch is expected to remain balanced throughout the game, with the average first innings score in the last five games being 158 runs.
Sri Lankan cricketers Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana missed the opening games due to national team commitments but are expected to join the Chennai squad for tomorrow’s match. However, Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes could miss out again due to injury. But, Rajasthan are coming off a thumping win against Delhi with their batting firing on all cylinders and if they can repeat that performance they will be confident of a recording another crucial win.