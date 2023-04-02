Lucknow: The Delhi Capitals started off their campaign in the 16 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a disappointing note, slumping to a 50-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.

The Lucknow side put up 193/6 in their 20 overs and then restricted the Delhi Capitals to 143/9.

However, there were a few positives for the former IPL finalists in that match - a half-century struck by opener and skipper David Warner and his 38-run partnership with middle-order batter Railee Rossouw.

Brittle middle-order

That was the only partnership worth mentioning for in what looks like a brittle middle-order in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries suffered in a car cash.

Speaking about the game, Rossouw said, “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win. It was a bit too much to chase down over 190 on that wicket. It’s been fantastic to be back in the IPL. There’s a great buzz around the ground.”

Rossouw, who scored 30 runs off 20 balls, they will think about what they could’ve done better on Saturday.

“It’s a long tournament and we’ll definitely think about what we could’ve done better. We’ll strive to get a victory in the next one. Mark Wood bowled really well. We can be better on the field. It would’ve been a completely different game if we had taken our chances,” he was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in a release on Sunday.

Legend of the game

The South African said that he enjoyed batting with captain David Warner. “It was fantastic to bat with a legend of the game. And to see how he goes about his business was something to behold,” he added.