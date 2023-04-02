Copy of 381239-01-02-1680438194822
Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner (right) and Rilee Rossouw run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Image Credit: AFP

Lucknow: The Delhi Capitals started off their campaign in the 16 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a disappointing note, slumping to a 50-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.

The Lucknow side put up 193/6 in their 20 overs and then restricted the Delhi Capitals to 143/9.

However, there were a few positives for the former IPL finalists in that match - a half-century struck by opener and skipper David Warner and his 38-run partnership with middle-order batter Railee Rossouw.

Brittle middle-order

That was the only partnership worth mentioning for in what looks like a brittle middle-order in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries suffered in a car cash.

Speaking about the game, Rossouw said, “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win. It was a bit too much to chase down over 190 on that wicket. It’s been fantastic to be back in the IPL. There’s a great buzz around the ground.”

Rossouw, who scored 30 runs off 20 balls, they will think about what they could’ve done better on Saturday.

“It’s a long tournament and we’ll definitely think about what we could’ve done better. We’ll strive to get a victory in the next one. Mark Wood bowled really well. We can be better on the field. It would’ve been a completely different game if we had taken our chances,” he was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in a release on Sunday.

Legend of the game

The South African said that he enjoyed batting with captain David Warner. “It was fantastic to bat with a legend of the game. And to see how he goes about his business was something to behold,” he added.

Next up for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 will be a home game against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Titans had started off with a win against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on Friday.