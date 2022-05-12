Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Follow latest updates.

Mayhem continues amid DRS technical issue

Two overs of absolute madness. A power failure meant there was no DRS for the first two overs, when Chennai lost three wickets, two of them leg before. Both the batters wanted to review as they felt it was not the right decision, but they could not. Now with the power restored, the DRS is available and the rest of the batters. Real injustice for them and one could only feel for Conway and Uthappa. After 3 overs, Chennai are 6/3.

06:13PM



Horrific umpiring decision and two wickets in one over

A disastrous start for Chennai after a horrendous umpiring decision ended the purple patch of Devon Conway. Without the DRS, the umpire gave the New Zealand left-hander leg-before when both the stumps were visible to the eye. Now the sad truth is, what will be the umpiring standards without the review is anybody’s guess. Moeen Ali again fell to a short ball from Sams, trying to pull from outside the off stump. After one over, Chennai are 4/2.

06:00PM



Good firm pitch welcomes both teams

A good firm pitch welcomes both teams and the generous grass should give early assistance to the Mumbai bowlers. As usual, Chennai openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will not hurry for a brisk start and will play the ball on merit. It’s just a moment away from the umpires calling, PLAY.

05:45PM



Birthday boy Pollard dropped for Chennai clash

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Chennai. Mumbai have made two changes, dropped birthday boy Kieron Pollard and Murugan Ashwin and brought in Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen as their replacements. Chennai have retained the same squad that beat Delhi Capitals.

Too many sub-plots in El Clasico

Dubai: The clash between the former champions, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, still evokes plenty of fervour among their ardent fans, despite both teams staying at the bottom of the Indian Premier League 2022.

There are many subplots in the El Clasico where Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men hold a slight advantage over the five-time champions when they meet in Match 59 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Chennai, who have a faint hopes of making to the play-offs, wear a formidable look after a couple of convincing wins and have a settled line-up after Dhoni returned to the helm midway through Season 15, while Mumbai woes still continue.

Bruised rib

Chennai’s ambitions suffered a big setback on the eve of the crucial game, when deposed skipper Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the entire season with a rib injury suffered against Delhi Capitals, bringing an end to his disappointing campaign. However, speculation is rife on the rumours of a rift between Chennai and the all-rounder, who has been part of the franchise for the last 10 years.

“Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday,” the defending champions said in a statement. “He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season.”

But several fans were quick to note the turn of events preceding the announcement when Chennai unfollowed Jadeja on their Instagram account. Even wishing the all-rounder a speedy recovery on their official Twitter handle failed to end the speculation.

Flourishing opening partnership

“Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery! @imjadeja”, the Super Kings tweeted in an official statement on Wednesday.

Jadeja’s absence towards the business end of the tournament will certainly affect the four-time champions’ chances with the pitches now taking more turn and bounce after constant use for the last 45-plus days. Chennai can take solace from the fact that their opening partnership, a major strength in their previous campaigns, has started flourishing between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, which gives them the platform to launch the assault later in the innings.

Time to look beyond Pollard

For Mumbai, the problems are plenty. The form of Rohit Sharma and even worse that of Kieron Pollard has ensured that MIPaltans neither didn’t get a good start nor the right finish while batting. The shortcomings grows giant size while chasing even a par score. It’s time Mumbai rest the former West Indian captain and bring back Dewald Brevis, who showed plenty of promise in the games he played. At least, it will give the young South African some game-time that will hold him in good stead for the next season.

The only good news for Mumbai is the striking form of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but the former No 1 bowler is flying solo as the other bowlers are not creating enough pressure for him to get into his wicket-taking act.