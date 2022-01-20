Kolkata: The upcoming season of Indian Premier League is expected to see a slew of corporate announcements as usual with Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise with five titles, announcing a three-year partnership with slice - credit card challenger - becoming their principal partners. Their logo will appear on the front of all MI official jerseys.
Making the announcement, Rajan Bajaj, Founder-CEO of slice said: “Being the most successful teams in the IPL with 5 titles to its name, Mumbai Indians inspires not only millions of its fans, but also entrepreneurs like me with the team’s passion, focus, and persistent spirit. It’s the shared hunger for winning and excellence that bring us together. With cricket being at the heart of Indian culture, we will together bring more excitement to this vibrant culture as well as take it to all the cricket lovers around the world.”
A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We wanted to partner with a brand with whom we shared common values. Innovation, technology and a fan-centric approach are core values for Mumbai Indians as well as slice. We both share the vision of offering our fans a world-class experience with the drive and enthusiasm to be the best.
“This deal is testament to how a millennial brand like slice trusts us as their preferred partner to connect with their young customers. It is truly about making a difference in the way cricket and financial products are perceived by our millennial and Gen Z fanbase.”
The deal with a brand like slice reiterates the massive appeal that Mumbai Indians commands amongst the millennials. Over the years, the five-time IPL Champion has built a strong global fan base as the most successful and followed T20 franchise globally and its playing kit is one of the most powerful marketing real estate in the country.