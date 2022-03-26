Mumbai: India pacer Mohammed Siraj is looking forward to working under new Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and a most talked-about bowling unit during the upcoming IPL 2022 edition.

Siraj will be strengthening a bond with the franchise into the fourth year while his former skipper Virat Kohli will be extending his partnership with RCB into the 15th year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be launching their campaign in the 15th edition of IPL against Punjab Kings tomorrow.

But while rekindling old ties, Siraj is also looking forward to forging partnerships with news players as the Hyderabad pacer joined the team in Mumbai after completing his isolation period.

“I was very excited for today. In fact, I couldn’t even sleep last night as the joy of finally joining my RCB family overwhelmed me,” Siraj said in the latest episode of RCB Bold Diaries, the franchise’s podcast show.

Siraj further added, “I will be following my rhythm, and will be bowling accordingly. I do not want to rush things as after returning from the quarantine, it is almost next to impossible to put in my best efforts. That is why I will be focusing on my rhythm.”

New captain

Siraj was all praise for the Royal Challengers’ new captain, Faf du Plessis, the South Africa white-ball skipper who will be taking charge of his first IPL team.

“We have a very good team and a brilliant captain in Faf. He has led his country for a while and that is a plus point for all of us,” Siraj was quoted as saying by RCB in a release.

Asked about being part of the most-talked-about bowling unit of RCB, which will be further strengthened with Australia’s Josh Hazlewood joining it. Siraj said he is looking forward to the new partnership.