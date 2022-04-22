Kolkata: Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting will be in isolation for five days as one of his family members has tested positive for Covid-19. A statement from Delhi Capitals says the Australian will not be present at the Wankhede Stadium this evening for their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals.
''Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected the current scenario,'' Capitals statement says.
The condition of the six individuals in the bubble (including two players Mitchell Marsh & Tim Seifert), who have tested positive so far, is being closely monitored.