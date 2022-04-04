Having made a promising start to the new 2022 IPL season, Rajasthan Royals will feel they can keep that good run going when they face a Royal Challengers Bangalore side that is yet to unlock its potential.
Match 13 sees the teams meet tomorrow at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and Bangalore will be aiming to look more convincing than they did in their last outing which saw them record a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
Unbeaten 41
Virat Kohli will want to do much better with the bat having just scored 12 in that game while he scored an unbeaten 41 against Punjab in a match which they failed defend 205 runs. He will be vital to how Bangalore fare considering the lack of consistency opener Anuj Rawat is showing while Faf Du Plessis must lead from the front. On the plus side, they should be bolstered by the return of Glenn Maxwell while right-arm seamer Harshal Patel has started the season well and grabbed 2 for 11 in the last game.
Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler looks to be in fine form and will want to pick up where he left off on the weekend where he scored a subline century against Mumbai Indians. Some support from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal would come in handy for Sanju Samson’s team while Shimron Hetmyer has played useful cameos in the first two matches and will want to keep his good form going.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.