Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves at the bottom of the 2022 IPL table but they have only played one match so far in the new season against Rajasthan Royals.
Fans saw their worst fears come true when Kane Williamson’s side were hammered in that match. They lost by a massive margin of 61 runs while their top order put together a poor display collapsing to 14/3 across the powerplay. It seems likely that for tomorrow’s clash against newbies Lucknow Super Giants there will be a drastic change to their batting line-up.
Last season, Hyderabad were the worst team in the IPL and it appears not much has changed this season despite the mega auction giving them the chance to completely reshape their squad. Their bowling attack looks decent enough but it is their batting which looks weak. They cannot just rely on a big-hitting player like Nicholas Pooran all the time, other players will need to learn to contribute.
Good start
Lucknow, meanwhile, bounced back from defeat against Gujarat Titans to seal their first ever IPL victory against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. It was a huge scalp for KL Rahul’s men who won the match by six wickets, chasing down 211 runs with three balls left.
Their openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock put on a good partnership of 99 runs in just over 10 overs for the first wicket whilst West Indian batter Evin Lewis will have nailed down his spot in the side as number four after his impressive 55 runs from 23 balls.
They boast an exciting top order that have the ability to blow teams away if they click then Hyderabad will find it very tough.