Narine blitz keeps Kolkata afloat

Sunil Narine refuses to roll over and pull out some big hits over the ropes. Kolkata need 21 from 6 balls. Tight finish. 190/6 in 18.5 overs

Billings, Russell depart

Billlings (36 froim 24) had kept up the fight with some blazing strokes. But pressure from three miserly overs from Lucknow raised the pressure, and Billings is stumped. And Andre Russell tried to take up the gauntlet, only to fail. And the match is firmly in the bag. 144/5 in 16 overs

Shreyas: 50 and out

Captain Shreyas Iyer's courageous innings comes to an end after he completed his half century. Two tight overs cranked up the pressure and Iyer was forced to take risks. Stoinis's slower one did the trick. Big setback for Kolkata, and Lucknow will heave a sigh of relief. 133/4 in 14.1 overs

Billings the aggressor

Sam Billings takes over the role of the aggressor, taking Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi to the cleaners. Shreyas Iyer too is chipping in with sixes and fours, as Kolkata are motoring despite losing three wickets. If these two can sustain the assault on the Lucknow bowlers, the match could turn on its head. 125/3 in 12 overs

Rana's briliance ends

The fireworks were too good to sustain and Nitish Rana (42 off 22) perishes against the spin of Gowtham. It will slow down Kolkata badly, but Shreyas Iyer is keeping up the fight. Advantage Lucknow. Kolkata are 76/3 in 8.1 overs

Shreyas, Rana blaze away

The loss of two early wickets doesn't seem to trouble Kolkata as captain Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana are unleashing a flurry of shots to put the Lucknow bowlers on the defensive. And they have a strung together a fifty-run partnership in quick time. Their methods are risky but that's the only way Kolkata can regain the initiative. 60/2 in 6 overs

Tomar's nightmare debut

Kolkata lose their second wicket inside three overs as Abhijit Tomar skies a catch off a Mohsin Khan delivery. The Kolkata chase is unravelling. Two wickets lost in the powerplay will undermine their chase of a huge total. Kolkata will need an extraordinary innings from a batter to win it from here. Can't see that coming, unless Russell does his magic. 23/2 in 3.4 overs

Early setback for Kolkata

De Kock is back in action. He leaps to take an inside edge off Venkatesh Iyer from the bowling of Mohsin Khan. The early breakthrough, and Lucknow are tightening the noose around Kolkata, who are 8/1 in 2 overs. They need a solid partnership to put the chase back on track

Midway summary: Lucknow makes IPL history

Quinton de Kock slammed an unbeaten 140 (70) — the highest in IPL 2022 — to power the Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

De Kock’s unbeaten partnership with KL Rahul 68 (51 was the highest for the first wicket in the history of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow became the first team, batting first, to go through 20 over without losing a wicket.

Kolkata’s Abhijit Tomar had a nightmare debut, dropping De Kock at 12, and later wicketkeeper Sam Billing spilt another catch when De Kock was 68. None of that takes away the sheen of some brilliant strokeplay De Kock, which was at its best in the slog overs.

Can Kolkata chase it down? Unlikely.

Historic partnership gives Lucknow 210/0

Quinton de Kock (140) and KL Rahul (68) post 210/0 in 20 overs, which is the highest opening stand in IPL history. It's the first time a team batting first has gone through 20 overs without losing a wicket.

Over 19: 6, 1, 6, 6, 6, 0, 1

27 runs from the Tim Southee over. A hat-trick of sixes from Quinton de Kock and Lucknow are 191/0 in 19 overs.

Ton for QDK as Lucknow eye mammoth total

The slog overs are here and Lucknow haven't lost a wicket. And De Kock blasts away to a century. He's struck 102 (60 balls) as Lucknow race away to 164/0 in 18 overs

Another 50 for Rahul

Rahul scores the 34th half-century of his IPL career of 99 innings. This one comes off 41 balls, as Lucknow reach 118/0 in 14.2 overs. With 10 wickets in hands, they should look to accelerate against Kolkata

50 for De Kock, 500 for Rahul

Captain KL Rahul crosses 500 IPL runs this season as Lucknow continue to pile more agony on Kolkata. De Kock completes a fine 50, and Lucknow look to step up the scoring. 87/0 in 12 overs.

Rahul picks up pace

Skipper KL Rahul has switched gears, and Lucknow are looking at an imposing total, at the moment. 57/0 in 8 overs and Kolkata are looking for a breakthrough. And they need one quickly.

Powerplay riches for Lucknow

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are purring along superbly as Lucknow are off to a good start in the powerplay. Lucknow are 44/0 in 6 overs. Great platform for a launch.

De Kock powers Lucknow

Quinton de Kock takes the lead in giving the thrust to the Lucknow Super Giants. Abhijit Tomar of Kolkata spilled a chance and De Kock celebrated with a six hoisting Umesh Yadav over midwicket. Lucknow are 25/0 in 3.3 overs

The toss, the teams and the changes

Lucknow Super Giants win the toss and elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Three changes for Lucknow. Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera and Ayush Badoni are replaced by Krishnappa Gowtham, Evin Lewis and Manan Vohra. Abhijeet Tomar comes in for the injured Ajinkya Rahane in the Kolkata team.

The teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manan Vohra Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Preview: Lucknow fancied to beat Kolkata

The Lucknow Super Giants and the Kolkata Knight Riders can’t afford a loss. That adds plenty of spice to their IPL 2022 clash at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium today. A defeat can jeopardise their chances of making the playoffs as the league phase of the 10-team event nears its conclusion.

A win will clinch a last-four spot for the Super Giants, who have 16 points from 13 games. A Knight Riders’ victory will help the Shreyas Iyer-led side keep alive their hopes of snatching a knockout berth. With 12 points from 13 matches, another loss will knock them out of contention.

For a side packed with talents, the travails of the Super Giants beggar belief. Beyond the fearsome opening duo of captain KL Rahul and Quentin de Kock, the rest of the batters have struggled with consistency. The bowling may not boast of big names, but Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera have performed well. Leggie Ravi Bishnoi has not been at his best, but left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya makes up for it.

The Knights‘ worries start with the openers, and the fragility runs through the rest of the batting. Nitish Rana, the Iyer duo, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell have come good on occasions, but a concerted effort has been missing. The bowling is no longer incisive: Tim Southee has been among the wickets and Sunil Narine continues to be thrifty, but rest have to pull their weight.