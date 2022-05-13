Mumbai: An inspired Punjab Kings turned up with an allrounder performance to shock Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.
Faf du Plessis, the RCB captain’s decision to field proved counterproductive as attacking half-centuries by English batters Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) helped Punjab Kings post a massive 209/9 in 20 overs in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium.
Chasing a 200-plus total needed a blazing start in the Powerplay from Royal Challengers, but Virat Kohli (20) failed again after getting a start when his was the first wicket to fall at 33. They finished at 155 for nine after 20 overs and still remain in the fourth position, but both Delhi Capitals and Punjab will be ready to give it a go having played a match less (12).
Kagiso Rabada was the wrecker-in-chief with a haul of 3/21 while seaming allrounder Rishi Dhawan and leg spinner Rahul Chahar lent excellent support with two-wicket hauls.
Bairstow started the early carnage, completing his half-century in 21 deliveries as he raced to 66 off 29 balls, helping Punjab Kings reach 83/1 in the powerplay. After RCB had reeled in the free-scoring Punjab Kings in the middle overs by claiming some quick wickets, Livingstone got into the act and took them past the 200-run mark.
Livingstone took over the mantle of scoring runs from his colleague from England, got himself set, and then blasted some superb shots late in the innings to complete his half-century off 35 balls as Punjab Kings set Royal Challengers Bangalore a stiff target to chase.
He was eventually out, caught behind by Dinesh Karthik off Harshal Patel on the second ball of the 20th over for a 42-ball 70. Punjab Kings lost Rishi Dhawan (7) and Rahul Chahar (2) in the final over as they finished with 209/9 in 20 overs, setting RCB a stiff target to chase.
Harshal Patel was the most successful bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore, claiming 4/34 while Wanindu Hasaranga applied the breaks in the middle overs with superb figures of 2/15 in his four overs.
Brief scores: Punjab Kings 209/9 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 66, Shikhar Dhawan 21, Liam Livingstone 70; Harshal Patel 4/34, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15) against Royal Challengers Bangalore 155/9 off 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35; Kagiso Rabada 3/21, Rishi Dhawan 2/36, Rahul Chahar 2/37). Punjab Kings won by 54 runs.