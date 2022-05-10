Summary: Gill, Rashid Khan star in Gujarat victory

The Gujarat Titans clinched a playoff spot in IPL 2022 with 18 points after thrusting a 62-run defeat on nearest challengers Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. An unbeaten 63 from Shubhman Gill helped Gujarat as they struggled to post 144/4, and a four-wicket haul from leg-spinner Rashid Khan broke the back of Lucknow, who never seemed to recover from the blows in powerplay.

Only Deepak Hooda (27) resisted briefly, and the rest of the batters succumbed to spinners Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore. Yash Dayal (2 wickets) and Mohammed Shami had cracked open the Lucknow batting before the spinners got to work.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Gujarat lost three early wickets — two of them in the powerplay — before Gill and David Miller (26 from 24) strung together a fourth wicket stand of 52. A final flourish from Rahul Tewatia (22 from 16) gave the score a semblance of respectability. And the Lucknow chase never really took off.

Gujarat win by 62 runs

Deepak Hooda's resistance ends after top-edging a sweep against Rashid Khan. The leggie's hat-trick chance was ruined by Avesh Khan, who smote two sixes in a row. But Rashid Khan hit back to get Avesh Khan stumped to come away with a four-wicket haul. Lucknow are all out for 82, and Gujarat win by 62 runs.

Rashid, Sai Kishore pile more agony on Lucknow

Eighth wicket down and defeat draws closer for Lucknow. Rashid Khan traps Jason Holder in front to claim his second wicket of the night as the Lucknow innings continues to unravel. Sai Kishore too takes his second wicket, taking out Mohsin Khan. Now, it's only a matter of time. 70/8 in 13 overs

Rashid Khan of the Gujarat Titans celebrates after taking the wicket of Krunal Pandya of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022. Image Credit: IPL/Twitter

Six down and defeat stares at Lucknow

Marcus Stoinis is run out, and Ayush Badoni is lured out by a flighted one from Sai Kishore before Saha does the rest. Lucknow are in a disaster zone as Gujarat bowlers are ripping the batters out. No escape routes for Lucknow, who are heading towards defeat. 65/6 in 11.2 overs

Rashid works his magic again

Rashid Khan is into the attack and the leggie strikes immediately. Krunal Pandya is left stranded by a googly as Saha whips off the bails and Lucknow are stumbling towards defeat. Chasing small targets are tricky as Lucknow are finding out. Gujarat bowlers are smelling blood and they are going for the jugular. 52/4 in 8.4 overs

Yash Dayal of the Gujarat Titans celebrates after taking the wicket of Quinton de Kock of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022. Image Credit: IPL/Twitter

Lucknow in a tailspin

Two wickets in two overs and Gujarat take control. KL Rahul mistimes a pull against Shami to the keeper and debutant Karan Sharma edges Yash Dayal to third man. Three Lucknow wickets down in the powerplay and Gujarat are back in the game. Scoring isn't easy, but allowing the bowlers to dictate terms is even more perilous as Lucknow batsmen are discovering. 42/3 in 6.3 overs

A six and a wicket

After a sedate start against the probing Mohammad Shami, Lucknow's Quinton de Kock cut loose against Yash Dayal striking a six only to fall the next ball. That's the wicket Gujarat were looking for, and they will need one more to take control of the game. 24/1 in 4.3 overs

Shubhman Gill of the Gujarat Titans reverse sweeps against Krunal Pandya of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022. Image Credit: Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Midmatch summary: Gujarat labour to 144/4

The Gujarat Titans huffed and puffed to 144/4 in 20 overs against the Lucknow Super Giants in Tuesday’s match that will decide the points table leaders in IPL 2022. Opting to bat first, Gujarat lost three early wickets — two of them in the powerplay — before Shubhman Gill (63 not out from 49 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (22 from 16) gave the score a semblance of respectability.

Avesh Khan struck twice after Mohsin Khan’s early breakthrough for Lucknow and Gujarat spiralled into trouble. Gill and David Miller (26 from 24) strung together a fourth wicket stand of 52 before Tewatia provided the final flourish. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and Mohsin throttled the Gujarat scoring.

Shotmaking is not easy on the pitch at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, but the target is well within the sights of Lucknow. Gujarat will need early wickets to apply pressure.

Tewatia's final flourish gives Gujarat 144

Rahul Tewatia (22) struck a flurry of boundaries to hasten the scoring and Gujarat Titans end up with 144/4 in 20 overs. Shubhman Gill kept the innings together with an unbeaten 63 from 49 balls.

Miserly spell from Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan is certainly having a good match. He conceded a mere 18 from his four overs and took the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha. And it helped muzzle the Gujarat scoring. 128/4 in 19 overs

Miller exits, 50 for Gill

Gujarat can't seem to get going. Miller slammed a six only to fall in the same over. Lucknow tighten the screws as the Gujarat innings lurches into the slog overs. Gill reels off two boundaries after reaching his half century, a very important knock under the circumstances. But he needs to step on the gas. 117/4 in 17 overs

100 up for Gujarat Titans

Shubhman Gill has been holding the Gujarat Titans' innings together. He's been slow, going at less than run a ball. So David Miller has to step up the scoring, if Gujarat have to post a fighting total against Lucknow. And there's the first sign of aggression from Miller: a six of Jason Holder. 103/3 in 16 overs

Krunal Pandya throttles Gujarat

Lucknow's left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya has bowled three overs conceding only 24 runs. And that has reined in Gujarat's batsmen who are looking to break free. Scoring hasn't been easy and but all the three wickets were the result of poor strokes. 83/3 in 13.2 overs.

Gujarat captain exits

More agony for Gujarat. Captain Hardik Pandya slashes at Avesh Khan and succeeds only in edging to the keeper. Three wickets down and Gujarat are in serious trouble. They need a partnership, a swift one too. David Miller can do it. Can he deliver today? 59/3 in 10 overs

Avesh Khan of the Lucknow Super Giants strikes, dismissing Matthew Wade of the Gujarat Titans in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022. Khan later dismissed Hardik Pandya. Image Credit: IPL Twitter

Gujarat batters crawl

The loss of two wickets in the powerplay have slowed down Gujarat, who crawl to 51/2 in 9 overs. Gill and Pandya are taking no risks as Lucknow bowlers seize control. Gujarat have to accelerate or else they will end up with a below par score.

Lucknow in control

35/2 in the powerplay is a slow start. The loss of two wickets in the first six overs have slowed down Gujarat as they seek to rebuild before the push from the middle overs. And they will need enough wickets in hand ahead of the slog overs. So plenty of pressure on Gill and Pandya. Lucknow have have the upper hand. 44/2 in 7.4 overs

Two down for Gujarat

A scoop spells the doom for Matthew Wade, who nicked Avesh Khan to the keeper. Two wickets down for Gujarat in the powerplay. Not an ideal situation for skipper Hardik Pandya to walk in. Rebuilding time for Gujarat in Pune. 30/2 in 5 overs.

Gujarat’s Saha's gone

Early setback for the Gujarat Titans. Wriddhiman Saha, who has been giving them brilliant starts in the last few games, skies a Mohsin Khan delivery to mid-on. Saha struggled to get going and the dismissal was born out of frustration. Gujarat wouldn't want to lose more wickets in the powerplay. 13/1 in 3 overs

The toss, teams and changes

Three changes for Gujarat Titans. Lockie Ferguson makes way for Matthew Wade, while Yash Dayal takes the place of Pradeep Sangwan. Batsman Sai Sudharsan is replaced by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. Interestingly, both the Sai are from Tamil Nadu.

One change for Lucknow Super Giants: Allrounder Karan Sharma from Uttar Pradesh makes his IPL debut, replacing leggie Ravi Bishnoi. Sharma bowls off-breaks; not to be confused with Karn Sharma, who is in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

The teams:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera.

Preview: Lucknow fancied to extend win streak

Captains Hardik Pandya of the Gujarat Titans and KL Rahul of the Lucknow Super Giants after the toss for Match 57 of the Tata Indian Premier League at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022. Image Credit: Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans may be newbies to the Indian Premier League, but they are perched atop the points table with eight wins from 11 games. The two have 16 points apiece, but Lucknow have their noses in front on the strength of a superior run rate. Clear proof of firm favourites will emerge after Lucknow and Gujarat clash today at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

The winners go clear the top, although both are certainties to make the playoffs. Lucknow are in a better frame of mind after coming on the back of four wins on the trot, while Gujarat may be hamstrung by the losses in the last two games.

Lucknow’s strength lies in their batting with captain KL Rahul in glorious form, followed by a string of allrounders led by Marcus Stoinis. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat have an incisive attack led by Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, and their batting received a fillip from the lusty shotmaking of Wriddhiman Saha.