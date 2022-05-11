Summary: Delhi keep playoff chances alive

The Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh (89 from 62 balls) and David Warner (52 not out from 45) powered Delhi Capitals to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The pair put together a 144-run partnership after Delhi lost S. Bharat in the second ball of the innings in chase of Rajasthan’s 160.

The win helped Delhi safeguard their chances of making the last four, while Rajasthan still have couple more chances to sew up their playoff berth.

Sent to bat, Rajasthan were helped by Ravichandran Ashwin’s 38-ball 50 and his 53-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (48 from 30) to post 160/6 in 20 overs. They lost the top IPL run-getter Jos Buttler early, and the innings never gained any momentum against the steady Delhi attack. The absence of Shimron Hetmyer was felt badly in the slog overs.

Delhi race to victory

Skipper Rishabh Pant came in and struck some lusty blows to hasten the arrival of victory as Delhi finish at 161/2 in 18.1 overs. David Warner remained unbeaten with 52.

Marsh exits, but Delhi have match in the bag

Mitchell Marsh falls to Chahal in the 18th over, but the Australian's 63-ball 89 has made a Delhi victory a certainty. Delhi are 158/2 in 18 overs

A century stand for Delhi

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have strung together a century partnership after the loss of Bharat to the second ball of the Delhi innings. Marsh has been timing beautifully, while Warner has struggled. Yet the Australian duo are taking Delhi to the target without too many alarms. 105/1 in 14 overs

Delhi cruising to the target

David Warner survived a catch and a bowled (a stubborn bail refused to dislodge), both chances in Yuzvendra Chahal's first over. Marsh has grown in confidence and is taking on the bowlers in the middle overs. Delhi are 74/1 in 10 overs, the halfway mark. 84/1 in 11.2 overs

Mitchell Marsh of the Delhi Capitals plays a shot en route to his half century against the Rajasthan Royals in the Tata Indian Premier League game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 11, 2022. Image Credit: IPL Twitter

Marsh shifts gears

Mitchell Marsh has put the Boult scare behind him as he accelerates the scoring with a bunch of sixes against Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen. Delhi are 54/1 in 7.2 overs

Delhi survive the powerplay

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were put through a stern examination by the swing and accuracy of Trent Boult. There were hits and misses, but Delhi have reached 38/1 in 6 overs without losing more wickets.

Second ball wicket for Rajasthan

Trent Boult did what he does best, striking in the first over. S. Bharat nicks the second ball and is taken behind. Great start for Rajasthan. Delhi are 0/1 in 0.2 overs

Trent Boult of the Rajasthan Royals celebrates after dismissing S. Bharat of the Delhi Capitals in the Tata Indian Premier League game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 11, 2022. Image Credit: IPL Twitter

Midway summary: Ashwin, Padikkal steer Rajasthan to 160

Ravichandran Ashwin struck a 38-ball half-century and strung a 53-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal to steer the Rajasthan Royals to 160/6 against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Sent to bat, Rajasthan lost the top IPL run-getter Jos Buttler early, and Ashwin came in at No 3 to strike a few lusty blows before Yashasvi Jaiswal departed. The scoring rate dipped badly after the powerplay, with Ashwin and Padikkal unable to get the ball away against Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur, although they upped the rate later in the innings.

The absence of Shimron Hetmyer felt badly in the slog overs, as Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Riyag Parag fell in succession in the quest for quick runs. The target of 161 is stiff, but Delhi can chase it down with a positive approach and without losing early wickets.

Rajasthan score 160/6

Rajasthan missed the finishing touches of Shimron Hetmyer in the slog and finish at 160/6 in 20 overs. It's not easy for someone like Rassie van der Dussen to come into the side and lash the ball around.

Parag, Padikkal depart in the slog

Rajasthan lose wickets in the chase for quick runs in the slog overs. Riyan Parag aims to blast one over midwicket but miscues it. Second wicket for Sakariya. Padikkal followed soon, caught near the fence of Nortje. 149/6 in 18.4 overs

Samson falls, big wicket for Delhi

With not many overs left, Sanju Samson launches into attack and skies an Anrich Nortje delivery into the deep. The Rajasthan captain should have come early in the order. A wasted opportunity. 139/4 in 17 overs

Fifty and out for Ashwin

Ashwin has done his job, although he slowed down badly after the dismissal of Jaiswal. A 38-ball 50 for Ashwin, who leaves the stage for the power-hitters. 112/3 in 14.4 overs

Ravichandran Ashwin of the Rajasthan Royals plays a shot against the Delhi Capitals in the Tata Indian Premier League game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 11, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan break free

Ashwin carts Kuldeep Yadav over the straight and Padikkal produces a switch-hit and a drive down the field against Axar Patel. All of them for sixes, and the Rajasthan scoring has picked up. 98/2 in 13.1 overs

Slow going for Rajasthan

Delhi bowlers have pulled it back and Rajasthan batters are struggling to push up the scoring rate. Four runs each from the last two overs as Padikkal and Ashwin are unable to find the boundaries. Scoring rate is around 6 an over. Time to take some risks. 76/2 in 11.4 overs.

Breakthrough for Delhi

Two tight overs did the trick. Jaiswal (19) attempts to force the pace and miscues a shot against Mitchell Marsh and is caught at deep mid-wicket. Delhi finally gets the breakthrough. 54/2 in 8.1 overs. Two boundaries from Devdutt Padikkal and Rajasthan are now 64/2 in 9 overs

Ashwin keeps Rajasthan score ticking

Ravichandran Ashwin, who walked in at No 3, took full use of the powerplay to help himself to some boundaries. Rajasthan are 43/1 in 6 overs. They will take it. Runs have come at a fair clip, and more importantly, they didn't lose any more wickets.

Chetan Sakariya of the Delhi Capitals celebrates after dismissing Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals in the Tata Indian Premier League game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 11, 2022. Image Credit: Delhi Capitals Twitter

Buttler exits, big wicket for Delhi

Jos Buttler, the man with the Orange cap, is dismissed early and Delhi are thrilled. A half-volley from Chetan Sakariya is driven straight to mid-on. Rajasthan are 15/1 in 3.2 overs

The toss, teams and changes

The Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to bowl first

The changes: For Delhi, Lalit Yadav replaces Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya takes the place of Khaleel Ahmed. For Rajasthan, Rassie van der Dussen comes in for Shimron Hetmyer, who is away to attend the birth of his child.

The teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), David Warner, KS Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Captains Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals and Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Capitals after the toss of Match 58 in the Tata Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 11, 2022.. Image Credit: IPL Twitter

Preview: A must-win for Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals need a win to stay alive in IPL 2022. A loss to the Rajasthan Royals tonight (Wednesday) at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium will severely damage their chances of making the playoffs.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi need to pull their socks up in the encounter as the Chennai Super Kings trounced them in the previous game after their preparations were impacted by a COVID case in the camp. They have a balanced side, but poor consistency has bedevilled their performances.

The Royals are close to making the last four unless there are several combinations of unlikely results. Since much of their batting revolves around Jos Buttler, his early dismissal could result in a below-par score. The absence of Shimron Hetmyer may affect the slog-over scoring, although Jimmy Neesham or Rassie van der Dussen are capable of stepping into the West Indian’s shoes.

The key to Delhi’s fortunes will be the batting because Rajasthan have one of the most potent attacks this year. And Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg-breaks and googlies have bailed out the Sanju Samson-led side several times.