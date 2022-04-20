Match summary: Shaw, Warner settle the Delhi chase

Openers Prithvi Shaw ( 41 in 20 balls) and David Warner (60 not out in 30 balls) blazed 83 runs for the first wicket, and that helped the Delhi Capitals trounce the Punjab Kings by nine wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The target of 117 was overhauled in 10.3 overs as Delhi finished at 119/1, putting the COVID worries behind them.

Earlier, Punjab went into a tailspin, losing three wickets in the powerplay, and by the seventh over, they had lost Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow.

Jitesh Sharma (32) and Shahrukh Khan put on 31 for the fifth wicket before the Delhi spinners strangled them. Punjab were all out in the last ball of the innings.

08:49PM



Delhi overhaul Punjab score

David Warner struck an unbeaten 60 to steer Delhi to victory. He shared a unbeaten 36-run stand with Safaraz Khan as Delhi finish at 119/1 in 10.3 overs

08:40PM



Delhi cross 100

David Warner continues to blast boundaries in the company of Sarfaraz Khan and Delhi go past 100 in the ninth over. Delhi are 195/1 in 9.2 overs. An early finish in prospect tonight.

08:32PM



Shaw misses half century

Prithvi Shaw hoists leggie Rahul Chahar and Nathan Ellis takes a fine catch on the fence. But Shaw (41) and Warner had put on 83 for the first wicket in pursuit of Punjab's 166. Delhi are 91/1 in 7.4 overs

08:14PM



Prithvi Shaw of the Delhi Capitals hitting a boundary against the Punjab Kings during the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 20, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi off to a rollicking start

Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have waded into the Punjab bowlers, reeling off boundaries at will. Punjab's total of 116 is at risk of being overhauled inside 10 overs. Delhi are 70/0 in 4.4 overs

07:59PM



Three fours for Shaw

Vaibhav Arora opens the bowling, launching Punjab's defence of 115. Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw survived a streaky shot and took 14 runs off the first over. Delhi are 26/0 in 2 overs as Kagiso Rabada concedes 12 in his over. The spinners could get a bowl early in the innings.

07:39PM



07:27PM



A 100 for Punjab

Punjab did make it to the slog overs. Rahul Chahar kept them afloat with a couple of boundaries before he fell soon after Punjab crossed 100. The score: 109/9 in 18 overs

07:15PM



No respite for Punjab

Punjab Kings are at risk of being bowled out before the slog overs. Khaleel Ahmed claims the wicket of Shahrukh Khan (12) and Punjab slip to 92/8 in 14.3 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav of the Delhi Capitals celebrating the wicket of Nathan Ellis of the Punjab Kings during the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 20, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

07:05PM



Three wickets in two overs

Jitesh Sharma is trapped in front by Axar Patel after scoring 32. Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis are soon dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Punjab are in danger of posting a paltry score as Delhi spinners are throttling the batsmen. 90/7 in 14 overs

06:48PM



Jitesh Sharma to the rescue

Jitesh Sharma is playing a good hand for Punjab. He is not overawed by the situation and is unafraid to play his shots. Boundaries are coming, and a partnership is blossoming between Sharma and Shahrukh Khan. Punjab are 73/4 in 10 overs

06:38PM



Punjab in a tailspin

Bairstow is caught at deep fine-leg and Punjab are hurtling towards disaster. Four wickets down in seven overs, they have not been able to string together a decent partnership. A sub-par total looms for Punjab. 62/4 in 7.4 overs

06:31PM



Livingstone flummoxed

Livingstone steps out to left-arm spinner Axar Patel, misses and is stumped. Punjab are in serious trouble, losing three wickets in the powerplay, although Bairstow has been in a punishing mood. 47/3 in 6 overs

Lalit Yadav of the Delhi Capitals celebrating the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of the Punjab Kings during the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 20, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

06:19PM



Two wickets in two overs

Two wickets down. First, Punjab opener Dhawan is caught behind off Delhi off-break bowler Lalit Yadav soon after he slammed a four down the ground. And Agarwal follows, chopping a Mustafizur Rahman delivery onto his stumps. Punjab are in early trouble. 40/2 in 4.5 overs

06:16PM



Agarwal step on the gas

Skipper Mayank Agarwal continues to be good nick. He takes three boundaries of Shardul Thakur and Punjab are accelerating in the powerplay. 27/1 in 3 overs

Punjab off to a sedate start

Mayank Agarwal opens with Shikhar Dhawan against Delhi seamers Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed. Punjab are 13/0 in 2 overs

Captains Mayank Agarwal of the Punjab Kings and Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Capitals at the toss of the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 20, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

05:48PM



The toss, the changes and the teams

The Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bowl first against the Punjab Kings.

One change for Delhi with Sarfaraz Khan coming in for Mitchell Marsh.

Punjab have made two changes as Nathan Ellis replaces Odean Smith and Mayank Agarwal returns from injury in place of Prabhsimran Singh.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Safaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Preview: Delhi, Punjab face in the battle of equals

The Delhi Capitals, who face the Punjab Kings under a COVID-19 cloud, may not be in the best frame of mind as they take the field at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. But Wednesday’s tie is important for the Risbhabh Pant-led Delhi to revive their fortunes, having lost three of their five games.

Punjab too are in a similar position as they have won only two of their five matches. So both teams will want to gain full points ahead of the scramble for the playoff spots.

COVID is not the only problem for Delhi. Their batting has been inconsistent, and the bowling toothless apart from the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The form of pace ace Anrich Nortje has been troubling too.

In contrast, Punjab’s batting has been better, with opener Shikhar Dhawan and power-hitter Liam Livingstone showing the way. The return of skipper Mayank Agarwal from injury is a bonus. But bowling worries persist with pacer Kagiso Rabada and leggie Rahul Chahar struggling to take wickets. Arshdeep Singh’s miserly spells have helped.