Dubai: Mumbai did everything that they could do, but still the win is eluding the five-time champions after losing the Match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2022 to Lucknow Giants by 36 run at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai were still in the striking distance in the last five overs with Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard were at the crease. But the untimely dismissal of the young left-hander in the 18th over snuffed out any hopes. Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera compounded that with a extremely tidy over, where he was aiming at the tramline from around the stumps, creating an angle that was not reachable to the batters, who started complaining by that time on the wide calls.

Tilak Varma seems to be find of the season as he is dislpaying his array of strokes after gaining his confidence with impressive knocks over the past few games.

When the hosts needed 39 off the last over, it was all but over even though Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat and Daniel Sams all getting out in the final over, having no impact on the outcome of the game.

It was once again a clinical display by the IPL debutants, who were led from the front by skipper KL Rahul, who notched up second century against the beleaguered Mumbai Indians. The hosts threw the kitchen sink at Rahul, who showed plenty of patience to weather the storm before launching a late offensive. The Lucknow skipper scored almost 60 per cent of the team score, with very little contributions from rest of the batters.

It was a wicket that first demand respect from the batters and once they get the measure of it, then it becomes easier to judge the bounce and pace. Despite getting to watch the right approach, the Mumbai batters once again showed plenty of urgency to get to the score and in the process paid the penalty to suffer their eighth straight loss.

Luck was not on Mumbai's side as well. A freak dismissal gave Lucknow the breakthrough. Jason Holder caught the ball that rebounded off Quinton de Kock's shoes off Ishan Kishan. Then the fall of next few wickets put the pressure on Rohit, who again played a rash shot to dent Mumbai's hopes.

09:54PM



Holder strikes a vital blow

In an over where the young Tilak Varma played mind games with the former West Indian skipper, who finally the last laugh by dismissing the left-hander off the penultimate ball of what was an economical over, giving away just six runs and a wicket. Now Mumbai need 44 off 12 balls. Pollard needs to explode. Now or never.

09:46PM



Great spell by debutant, Mumbai still in trouble

What a debut for Mohsin Khan. The left-arm pacer has turned in a miserly spell of 27/1 in his four overs, which included 9 off his last. Trouble again brewing at Mumbai camp, who need 50 off 3 overs. Holder’s over No 18 is vital.

09:37PM



Mumbai moving past 100-run mark

Tilak Varma is expressing himself in full force. The left-hander, with the able guidance of Pollard, has been playing some crisp shots off Holder to take Mumbai Indians past the 100-run mark. The counter-offensive has left the Lucknow fans quiet, suggesting that the match is tilting in Mumbai’s favour. LSG need to break the partnership, which otherwise could run away with the match. Sadly, Stoinis still has not bowled a single delivery. After 16, Mumbai are 110/4, Lucknow were 130/5 at the same stage.

09:24PM



Tilak Varma takes the fight to the opposition

Tilak Varma is getting better and better with every game. After a fighting knock against Chennai Super Kings, the left-hander has gained immense confidence and now taking the fight to the Lucknow camp, hitting Ravi Bishnoi to two sixes in over for a total of 16 runs in the over. Pollard is now playing the mind games. Game on. After 14 overs, Mumbai are 93/4.

09:13PM



Mumbai in trouble, but it could be Pollard’s day

SKY, who has been very circumspect over the last few games, played a false stroke, trying to whip the ball from off stump off Badoni with the spin, But the ball held its line and the outside edge flew to skipper Rahul, who had to dive in front to complete a good catch at short extra covers. But Pollard looks solid. He has the time to get his eye in and then play the big shots. It could be Pollard’s day, the bat swing is perfect and the West Indian also getting his timing right.

09:02PM



Krunal deals big blow to Mumbai with Rohit wicket

Krunal Pandya has got his former skipper Rohit Sharma to deal a big blow on Mumbai Indians. The former Mumbai all-rounder lured Sharma into a false shot, slog-sweeping from outside the off stump, only to top edge to Krishnappa Gawtham at short third man. A costly wicket at the wrong time. After doing all the hardwork, Sharma gifted his wicket to put the five-time champions in perilous situation. After 10 overs, Mumbai are 59/3.

08:51PM



Lucknow get two wickets against run of play

Lucknow have got a wicket against the run of play. Bad luck follows Kishan, who’s cut bounced off de Kock’s shoe and Holder caught the rebound off Ravi Bishnoi. Brevis could not extend his run-scoring spree and was out to give Mohsin his first wicket. Rohit needs to play till the end, which will not only give Mumbai their first win also will help the team in the long run. Generally, once Rohit gets his 30 runs he becomes very dangerous, which increases to gigantic proportions. After 8.3 overs, Mumbai are 54/2.

08:39PM



Positive signs for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Shama playing a pull is a good sign that the talented batter is finding his groove. Making the most of the field restrictions, Rohit wa severe on Jason Holder to take the total to 49/0 after seven overs. Rohit is on 35 while Ishan Kishan is playing a second fiddle with 8 off 19 deliveries.

08:25PM



Cautious start by Mumbai openers

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have got off a perfect start in chase of their first win this season. The Mumbai skipper has been cautious while not letting go the loose deliveries, punishing it to get the scoreboard moving. After 3 overs, Mumbai are 18/0.

07:55PM



Skipper KL Rahul’s masterclass knock guided Lucknow Super Giants to 168 for 6 against an inspired Mumbai Indians bowling at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The Lucknow opener - who had scored a century against the same opponents in the first leg - completed his well-deserved second century, unbeaten 103 off 62 deliveries. The importance of his knock cannot be measured as he scored almost 60 per cent of the runs for his team.

Rahul had to survive some anxious moments at the start of the innings when the ball was swinging and was well backed by the Mumbai fielders, who were not willing to give an inch as they were desperately seeking to arrest the slide of seven consecutive losses.

With the due settling in, as the wicket is now wearing a darker look, bowling will be a bit tricky though it is not so difficult. Once again, the final 10 overs cost 96 runs to Mumbai, which could have dampened their sprits.

However, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan should take a leaf out of Rahul’s knock and need to play a waiting game before unleashing their big shots. Going on form, it is still advantage Lucknow.

07:43PM



Rahul moves closer to century

Rahul moves into the 90s thanks to another costly over by Unadkat in the final over of his spell. After conceding 21 in 3 overs, the left-arm pacer, who was hit for 18 runs in his last over by Dhoni in the previous game, conceded 15 runs. After 18 overs, LSG are 151/5.

07:33PM



Rahul needs to stay till the end

Meredith redeemed himself with another tight over. It’s been a roller-coaster ride for the medium-pacer. After a tight first over, he was smashed for 17 runs in the second and again the Australian was back to his best. Dismissing Deepak Hooda while just giving away 10 runs. After 16 overs, Lucknow are 130/5 with Rahul batting on 72. Ayush Badoni has another important role to play.

07:19PM



Rahul continues to keep Lucknow flag flying

Two wickets in two overs have stopped the run flow of Lucknow Super Giants. But still Rahul is there and he has moved several gears up with 65 off 45. After 14 overs, Lucknow are 108/4 with both Kurnal Pandya and Stoinis getting out.

07:04PM



Rahul reaches another half-century

Another milestone for skipper Rahul, who reached his patient half-century off 37 balls. The intent shown by Mumbai reminds one of the glorious past days where the fielders, including skipper Rohit Sharma, are throwing themselves at everything to stop the extra runs. The pressure resulted in the wicket of Manish Pandey. But it is a blessing in disguise. The wicket brings in Pandey brings in Stoinis. After 12, LSG are 85/2.

06:54PM



Lucknow batters are showing the urgency

The big over Rahul and Manish Pandey were waiting for arrived just before the halfway mark. Medium-pacer Riley Meredith was punished for 17 runs in his second over after the first over yielded just one run. Now both batters are showing the urgency, it’s high time, to push the score higher. With wickets in hand, they can afford to take risks. After 10, Lucknow are 72/1.

06:47PM



No room to manoeuvre for Lucknow

Rahul is still searching for his elusive timing that was the hallmark of his century in the previous encounter against Mumbai. The boundaries have dried up. The first six came after 31 balls, the last one was scored by de Kock before he was out. Another reason for this barren run is the stunning fielding of Mumbai, who have certainly cut a couple of boundaries. Lucknow are not getting any elbow room. After 9, LSG are 55/1.

06:35PM



Power-packed show by Mumbai in powerplay

Making full use of the fresh pitch, which is assisting the pacers, Mumbai bowlers bowled at the right areas to bring the smiles back on the team’s faces. Left-arm pacer Daniel Sams has bowled three tight overs, mixing the pace and swing to perfection to arrest the run flow. After 7 overs, Mumbai are 38/1 with Rahul on run-a-ball 24.

06:10PM



Good start for Mumbai

The MIPaltans are not giving away even an inch and the slight grass covering has helped Jasprit Bumrah some movement off the pitch. However, all the hardwork that the bowlers did to build the pressure on Lucknow yielded the desired results when Rohit pulled off a low catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock off Jasprit Bumrah. Tilak Varma must be breathing a sigh of relief after he dropped de Kock the previous ball and the ball bounced off the hands past the boundary. After 4, Lucknow are 27/1.

06:22PM



A quiet start for Lucknow

KL Rahul, who scored a century against the MIPaltans in their previous encounter, is not to the best of his starts. The Lucknow skipper and his partner have not able to pierce thorough the infield during the field restrictions. It took 11 balls for LSG to find their first boundary, though the dry and fresh pitch is holding any demons now and should maintain the same way. After two overs, Lucknow are 7/0.

05:40PM



Spin of the coin favours Mumbai

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to field first. The Indians have retained the squad while Lucknow make one change. Pacer Avesh Khan is ruled out of clash with a niggle and Uttar Pradesh left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan will make his debut for Lucknow.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan key

Dubai: Generally April 24, the birthday of legendary Mumbai batter Sachin Tendulkar, will be marked with joy and fervour by Mumbai Indians, but this time around the five-time champions are languishing at the bottom of the table with record seven losses.

At the start of the season one would have expected Mumbai at the top of the table and Indian Premier League newcomers Lucknow Super Giants at the bottom. But the season so far has panned out on the contrary to the expectations. In a role reversal, the five-time champions are 10th in the table while Lucknow Super Giants are assuming the favourites tag when the two teams meet today at the Wankhede Stadium, the den of Mumbai Indians in the past.

A tone of a Twenty20 contest is generally set by the openers and Mumbai have the best in the explosive opening pairing of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. But unfortunately they have not been striking form and had to depend on rookies like Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma, who played a face-saving knock against stunning loss against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game.

Mumbai's woes deepen

Veteran Suryakumar Yadav’s form is the only pleasing news for the men in blue, but the middle order batter is not able to play with freedom after walking in to the crease when Mumbai are already on the backfoot. The hosts were on the verge of a morale-boosting win against Chennai, needing 18 runs off the last over. But former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had different ideas and reproduced his trademark best to script a win off the last ball to deepen Mumbai’s woes.

Though Lucknow are also coming into the game after an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, their third defeat this season, there are many positives going into the game for the debutants. Skipper KL Rahul is in good form, as usual, but his leadership skill or the lack of utilisation of manpower to the optimum level is an area of concern.