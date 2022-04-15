Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings's hopes of availing the services of their ace swing bowler Deepak Chahar for the later half of the season has been dashed as he has been ruled out of the full season of Indian Premier League 2022 owing to a 'back injury.'
Revealing this, a IPL statement also said Kolkata Knight Riders have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the ongoing season. Salam of Jammu & Kashmir, who played two games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament.
His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of Rs two million.
Meanwhile, the IPL recorded its first case of Covid-19 this season when Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for the virus. He is being closely monitored by the Capitals medical team at the moment.