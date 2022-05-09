Jasprit Bumrah, who has had a quite Indian Premier League 2022, so far finally came to the party when he picked up five wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday night.
Before this game, Bumrah had just picked five wickets, but today he was on fire bowling thunderbolts at 150kphs and every ball was on target. There was a time when Kolkata were running away with the game, scoring 136 in 14 overs. It was just then Bumrah worked his magic. He welcomed Andre Russell with a terrific yorker and the next ball surprised him with a length ball, which beat Russell for pace and had him caught at the boundary. The next ball he set Nitish Rana with an awkward bouncer, which he could only fend it to the keeper Ishan Kishan.
After 17 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders were 156 with five wickets in hand, but Bumrah had other ideas and knocked over Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine bowling a three-wicket maiden. In the 20th over he conceded just one run to restrict Kolkata to just 165 at the end of their innings.
Making his mark
In this IPL, most teams were playing him out and not taking chances. This were his best figures in T20 cricket where he conceded just 10 runs in his four overs picking five wickets.
Bumrah has been playing for Mumbai Indians from 2013, but he started making his mark from 2016 and has not looked back since then and has picked 140 wickets for his franchise at an average of 24 and economy of less than 7.50. He has won them many matches single-handedly. He is also India’s No 1 bowler in all the formats since the last five years and today he is showed once again why he is the No 1.
— Cricket enthusiast Anis Sajan is the Vice-Chairman of Danube Group