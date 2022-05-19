Mid-match summary: Pandya pilots Titans to competitive total

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans did well on a slow surface after opting to bat to finish on a competitive total of 168 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore this evening.

On a wicket where strokeplay proved really difficult, skipper Hardik Pandya (62 off 47 balls) showed the way first with an extremely useful 61-run stand for the third wicket with David Miller (34 off 25 balls) and then striking a few lusty blows towards the end. Rashid Khan’s cameo of 19 off six balls were also runs worth their weight in gold.

It was a disciplined effort by the RCB bowlers, with Josh Hazlewood sending back Shubman Gill in the third over. Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell were particularly mingy in their spells.

A target of 168 can be a challenging one, more so since Bangalore has to get it in quick time with an eye on the nett run rate.

RCB in control

A valuable 61-run stand ends when Miller is caught by Hasaranga off his own bowling as Tewatia falls soon after. RCB bowlers have kept them very much in the game but the chase won't be easy either on this strip.

Waiting game

A mature effort so far from Pandya, Miller as stroke-making is not easy on this wicket. Maxwell has been particularly mingy, so is Hasaranga. It looks like a 160-ish total will be a good one on this wicket.

Titans slow down

It's been a poor first half of the innings for Titans so far. Saha, who looked to be carrying on his fluent form, was a trifle late in responding to a call from his skipper and falls for a well-made 31 off 22 balls. This brings two of the power hitters, Pandya and Miller together.

Modest start for Titans

Titans end the Powerplay at a modest 38 for two with Gill and Wade back in the hut. There seems to be some grip on the surface and Faf has already used two spinners, Shahbaz and Maxwell to good effect. Skipper Pandya joins Saha in the middle.

Wade at No.3

Two wicketkeepers out in the middle making for a left-right combination. Wade finds Hazlewood in the arc for a big six over mid wicket as he and Saha don't want to slow down campaign in Powerplay.

Gill departs

Wridhhiman Saha, the man in form, had just given the Titans a good start by milking Siddharth Kaul in the first over of the day. However, Hazlewood who replaces Kaul in 3rd over, strikes immediately as Gill prods at a delivery which shapes slightly away and Maxwell completes a splendid catch at the lone slip.

Titans win toss, elect to bat

Welcome to Match No.67 of the season. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and with nothing at stake for them, opts to bat to get used to all scenarios ahead of the play-offs. Let's see if Bangalore, who have done well in chasing, can capitalise on this.

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore have quite a task on their hands as they have to win big against table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the 67th match of IPL 2022 this evening if they want to squeeze in as the fourth team in the play-offs.

Now poised in fifth position with seven wins from 13 games (14 points), Faf du Plessis’s men have a net run rate of -32.3 and hence need to improve it if they want to pip Delhi Capitals and ensure a trip to the Eden Gardens for the Eliminator. They will, however, then hope that Delhi Capitals lose their last game to Mumbai Indians - an unlikely scenario - to make the last four.

Hardik Pandya’s Titans, who had sealed the top spot with 20 points, have nothing to lose but are unlikely to take their foot off the pedal ahead of their Qualifier next week. It will be interesting to see if they rest any of their key players like senior paceman Mohammed Shami to keep him fresh for the knockout stages.

This is their second meeting this season with Gujarat prevailing over Bangalore by six wickets in the earlier one. RCB will once again hope that Virat Kohli can build on his starts as his form had been one of their biggest conundrum this season.